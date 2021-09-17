CS Magoha says CBC policy framework firmly anchored in law

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 17 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on Friday continued his criticism to those opposed to the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) underscoring that that “the system is here to stay”.

Whereas the argument fronted by those who are contesting the CBC’s implementation is that it was never anchored in law, Magoha told them off noting that a policy framework supporting CBC was indeed passed by the National Assembly.

“You will ask yourself why should an educated person claim that CBC never passed through Parliament and then that conversation continues for a very long time yet everybody knows that the document was there for six months. We do not have time to go and waste arguing about things that are obvious,” he said on Friday, a day after a petition was filed in court challenging the implementation of CBC.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Haji wants further implementation of the CBC halted on grounds that it Is not anchored in law.

In an urgent application filed on Thursday on behalf of the petitioner, advocate Esther Ang’awa, Havi asked that the matter be heard by an uneven number of judges of not less than five to be assigned by the Chief Justice.

Magoha who has been pushing for the education system’s success dismissed Havi’s assertion as baseless.

“The CBC is here to stay. We have a duty as parents to not to confuse our five million children some of who are already in their fifth year and let that message sink very clearly because it was well researched,” he said.

With the curriculum, Magoha stressed that children will be molded properly as there will be no room for cheating.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime started this curriculum for the benefit of our children for today’s generation and the coming generation. If you want facts you will find them and if you have any other contrary facts give them to us and we shall listen to you,” he said.

Magoha said that it was unfortunate that the CBC debate had been politicized needlessly.

The National Assembly, in September 2019, approved a revised sessional paper on policy framework for reforming education and training for sustainable development that provided a framework for the implementation of CBC.

The Education Committee that was then chaired by Tinderet MP Julius Melly had prepared the report that was premised on realigning the country’s education system to the Constitution and more so reform higher education and technical education.

“When the 8-4-4 System of Education was being introduced, it was well publicised at chiefs’ barazas, churches and all over. The CBC is a very good system of education because it emphasises on identifying and nurturing the talents of the learner. What is the learner good in? We know that we are endowed differently by God. God has endowed our children in different ways. Some children are very good footballers and will not be scientists. Others are good musicians and can earn a living through it. So, the CBC is one of the best systems,” he submitted before the House.

The national roll out of CBC started in January 2019 at Pre-Primary I and II and Grades I, II and III in lower primary. Learners have since transitioned to Grade V.