Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A public health official extracts a sample for COVID-19 testing during a targeted mass screening exercise in Nairobi/FILE/MoH

Corona Virus

COVID positivity rate rate declines to 6.9pc

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – The country’s positivity rate has declined from 7.6 per cent to 6.9 per cent after 204 more people tested positive for the disease out of a sample size of 2,971.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health also reported 21 more deaths all being late deaths which occurred on diverse dates in the months of May and June.

The fatality toll stood at 3,595.

MoH further noted that 44 more COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease including 33 who were from home-based isolation and care with the recovery toll standing at 124,436.

The number of patients admitted at various health facilities countrywide stood at 1,051 while another 6,760 were under home-based Isolation and care program.

Out of the 101 patients in the Intensive Care Unit, 33 were in the ventilatory support, 53 on supplemental oxygen and  15 patients under observation.

As of June 26, a total of 1,287,776 people had been vaccinated against the virus countrywide with the uptake of the second vaccine among those who received their first dose being 28. 5 per cent.

Of these, the total first doses were 1,002,499 while second doses stood at 285,277.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The uptake of the second dose by priority groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above, 83,536, Others, 76,792, Health Workers, 68,067, Teachers 35,503 while security officers are 21,219,” MoH said.

 

 

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Kenya will host WRC Safari Rally for 5 consecutive years: President Kenyatta

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jun 27 – Kenya will host the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally every year until 2026, President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced....

16 mins ago

World

Turnout low as France votes in new Macron, Le Pen test

Paris (AFP), Jun 27 – France was voting in the second round of regional elections Sunday seen as a test for centrist President Emmanuel...

57 mins ago

County News

Let’s not normalise Sexual Gender-Based Violence

NAIROBI, Kenya June 27 – Sexual Gender-Based Violence is a major challenge in the Kenyan slums, contributing to the high rate of underage pregnancies...

3 hours ago

Africa

DR Congo, Rwanda sign three agreements on bilateral cooperation

KINSHASA, June 27 – The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda signed on Saturday three agreements on bilateral cooperation after a meeting...

6 hours ago

Africa

Zimbabwe receives another batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses from China amid virus surge

HARARE, Zimbabwe June 27 – Zimbabwe on Saturday received a shipment of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine doses from China as the southern African country ramps...

6 hours ago

County News

Kisumu receives 171,000 measles, rubella vaccine doses

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 27 –  Kisumu County has received 171,000 doses o support an ongoing vaccination campaign against measles and rubella. Expanded Program on...

6 hours ago

County News

Lovers aged 24 and 21 linked to kidnapping of Kamukunji-based trader arrested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Key suspects behind the kidnapping and torture of Hafsa Mohamed Lukman, a Kamukunji based businesswoman, were on Sunday arrested...

7 hours ago

World

US in first meeting with Israel’s new FM amid Iran moves

Rome (AFP), Jun 27 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Israel’s new top diplomat Yair Lapid in Rome on Sunday, in the...

7 hours ago