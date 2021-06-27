COVID positivity rate rate declines to 6.9pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – The country’s positivity rate has declined from 7.6 per cent to 6.9 per cent after 204 more people tested positive for the disease out of a sample size of 2,971.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health also reported 21 more deaths all being late deaths which occurred on diverse dates in the months of May and June.

The fatality toll stood at 3,595.

MoH further noted that 44 more COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease including 33 who were from home-based isolation and care with the recovery toll standing at 124,436.

The number of patients admitted at various health facilities countrywide stood at 1,051 while another 6,760 were under home-based Isolation and care program.

Out of the 101 patients in the Intensive Care Unit, 33 were in the ventilatory support, 53 on supplemental oxygen and 15 patients under observation.

As of June 26, a total of 1,287,776 people had been vaccinated against the virus countrywide with the uptake of the second vaccine among those who received their first dose being 28. 5 per cent.

Of these, the total first doses were 1,002,499 while second doses stood at 285,277.

“The uptake of the second dose by priority groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above, 83,536, Others, 76,792, Health Workers, 68,067, Teachers 35,503 while security officers are 21,219,” MoH said.