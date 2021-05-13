Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

World

Court nullifies entire BBI process, faults Uhuru

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – Kenya will not hold a national referendum to change the constitution after all, after the High Court nullified the entire Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process as an illegality.

A five-judge bench ruled Thursday that President Uhuru Kenyatta violated th Constitution, particularly Chapter 6, when he initiated the process following his handshake with former Prime minister Raila Odinga.

“The constitutional amendment Bill is an initiative of the president and the law is clear that the president does not have the constitutional mandate to initiate any constitutional changes,” the judges Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Teresia Matheka and Chacha Mwita said in a unanimous ruling.

The judges also faulted the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), saying all the decisions it made, including verifying BBI signatures.

The judges said, the commission was not properly constituted

Developing story….

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Wajir County Secretary Defends Governor Mohamud in impeachment trial

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13- Wajir County Acting Secretary Abdullahi Hassan Maalim on Thursday defended Governor Mohamed Mohamud against allegations of abuse of office and...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 334 new COVID-19 Cases and 18 deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13- Kenya’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 164,720 after 334 new cases were recorded on Thursday, when 18 more people succumbed. The...

3 hours ago

Africa

Light Moments as Boris, Kenyatta tour schools virtually

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13- Pupils from two public primary schools in Kenya and the United Kingdom on Thursday had a chance to interact with...

6 hours ago

Headlines

I don’t hate men, CJ nominee Koome says

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – Chief Justice nominee Martha Koome was put on the spot Thursday when she was vetted by MPs who wanted...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Mpango wa Kando and wife win insurance payout after man’s death in India

ROME, Italy May 13 – The wife and the mistress of a man who died in a road accident have both been awarded life...

9 hours ago

Headlines

Two Climbers die on Mt Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal May 13 – A climber from the United States and another from Switzerland have died on Mount Everest, the first fatalities of...

10 hours ago

Africa

China, Tanzania sign agreement to strengthen cooperation

DAR ES SALAAM, May 12 – China and Tanzania on Wednesday signed an agreement on economic and technical cooperation to enhance bilateral friendship. The...

12 hours ago

Biden Administration

Biden says spoke to Netanyahu, hopes Israel violence ending ‘sooner than later’

Washington, United States , May 13 – US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Israel has a right to defend itself but after speaking with Prime...

13 hours ago