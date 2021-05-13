Court nullifies entire BBI process, faults Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – Kenya will not hold a national referendum to change the constitution after all, after the High Court nullified the entire Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process as an illegality.

A five-judge bench ruled Thursday that President Uhuru Kenyatta violated th Constitution, particularly Chapter 6, when he initiated the process following his handshake with former Prime minister Raila Odinga.

“The constitutional amendment Bill is an initiative of the president and the law is clear that the president does not have the constitutional mandate to initiate any constitutional changes,” the judges Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Teresia Matheka and Chacha Mwita said in a unanimous ruling.

The judges also faulted the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), saying all the decisions it made, including verifying BBI signatures.

The judges said, the commission was not properly constituted

Developing story….