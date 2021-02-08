Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A mosque was among buildings demolished prompting condemnation from top Muslim national leaders/CFM

County News

Kisumu County sets up 20-member committee to resettle 3,000 evictees

Speaking on Sunday after visiting the affected residents, majority of whom are members of the Nubian community, Prof Nyong’o said the committee, will help build a new mosque, among other structures at the new site at Kunya where the county is resettling the families.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 8 – Kisumu Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o has formed a 20-member committee to oversee the resettlement of more than 3,000 people rendered homeless in Kibos and Bandani following demolitions by the Kenya Railways Corporation.

Speaking on Sunday after visiting the affected residents, majority of whom are members of the Nubian community, Prof Nyong’o said the committee, will help  build a new mosque, among other structures at the new site at Kunya where the county is resettling the families.

A mosque was among buildings demolished prompting condemnation from top Muslim national leaders.

He said his government had put up a makeshift dispensary at the camp and had mobilized well wishers to deliver thousands of mattresses, bales of blankets, tons of sugar and assorted foodstuff to the camp.

The Governor also ordered the Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company to connect water to the site.

Prof Nyong’o said he was upset by the Kenya Railways Corporation’s decision to carry out the demolitions without consulting the county government.

He noted similar demolitions have been done in Muhoroni.

“It is a sad day for the people of Kibos, Bandani and Muhoroni. I want to assure them that the County government will help them to settle down,” said Prof Nyong’o.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said that out of the 20 members of the committee, 10 will be picked from the affected community while the rest will be from City Hall.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Ethiopia keen to learn from China’s economic transformation: official

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Ethiopia is keen to learn from China’s economic transformation as the east African country embarks on its own...

14 mins ago

BBI

Raila to meet over 800 delegates during Nyanza BBI consultative forum

Local leaders privy to the meeting said the forum will focus on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment Bill with Raila keen to...

15 mins ago

Africa

DR Congo announces ‘resurgence’ of Ebola

Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb 7 – DR Congo on Sunday announced a “resurgence” of Ebola in its troubled east after a woman...

23 mins ago

Capital Health

IGAD alliance with EU-Kenya, UN Projects Office to hand over medical supplies to KMTC

The supplies are part of the EU-IGAD COVID-19 Response project in the IGAD region and consist mostly of Personal Protective Equipment.

31 mins ago

World

Leftist Arauz to face indigenous Perez in Ecuador presidential runoff: official projection

Quito, Ecuador, Feb 7 – Leftist economist Andres Arauz will face indigenous candidate Yaku Perez in a presidential election runoff in Ecuador, according to...

51 mins ago

World

Dutch hit by first snowstorm in a decade as Europe shivers

The Hague, Netherlands, Feb 7 – The Netherlands and parts of Germany were blanketed on Sunday by a snowstorm that disrupted planes and trains...

2 hours ago

Africa

Mama Ngina receives global award for peace initiative

The annual prize is awarded to African personalities who use dialogue to avert conflict on the continent and is named after the Senegalese President...

10 hours ago

BBI

National Assembly resumes Tuesday with a full in-tray

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 7 – The National Assembly is on Tuesday set to resume its sittings for the fifth session after the long December...

10 hours ago