Kikuyu on edge as police tighten security, remain mum on planned rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 — Police headquarters remained silent on the status of a planned opposition rally led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Kikuyu on Saturday, even as clashes between crowds and security officers were reported and earlier chaos along Nairobi’s Southern Bypass heightened tensions.

A heavy police presence was deployed in Kikuyu Town, where security was tightened ahead of the rally.

Officers were seen dispersing groups and maintaining patrols in the area, though authorities had not issued an official statement on the situation by the time of publication.

The developments followed early morning violence along the Southern Bypass, where suspected goons barricaded sections of the highway near Thogoto and Gitaru using bonfires and debris, triggering major traffic disruptions and panic among motorists.

Witnesses said the attacks began as early as 6 a.m., with gangs targeting vehicles and pedestrians, smashing windscreens and forcing some motorists to flee.

“We don’t have a government here… from 6 a.m. there’s been no police response. This is organized crime,” one motorist said, sharing images of a damaged vehicle.

Others reported similar incidents, including tyre damage and muggings, as traffic along the busy highway was brought to a standstill.

Videos circulating online showed thick smoke from burning barricades and long queues of stranded vehicles.

Police later moved in to disperse the attackers and reopen the road, restoring traffic flow after several hours.

Security agencies subsequently intensified patrols in Kikuyu and surrounding areas.

‘Pretending to act’

However, Rigathi Gachagua accused the National Police Service of delayed response, claiming officers arrived only after residents had already repelled the attackers.

“The police only came at 9.30am pretending to act after citizens drove the goons out and restored order and normalcy,” he said.

He alleged that criminal gangs operated for nearly two hours without intervention and linked the violence to what he described as politically motivated “goonism,” further accusing elements within the police of collusion — claims he did not substantiate.

The rally comes amid an escalating political standoff between Gachagua and Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah.

Earlier, Gachagua had written to Inspector General Douglas Kanja requesting enhanced security, alleging a plot to deploy individuals to disrupt the event.

Ichung’wah dismissed the claims as baseless and politically motivated, urging security agencies to maintain order and continue protecting residents and businesses.

Meanwhile, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen condemned what he termed a growing culture of political violence and the use of hired gangs, calling for firm judicial action against perpetrators.

“As our security agencies intensify efforts to bring those responsible to book, we call on the Judiciary to treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves and to set a firm precedent that will deter all those who seek to engage in such acts, now and in the future,” Murkomen said.

He warned that the government would act decisively against those orchestrating or engaging in political thuggery, regardless of affiliation, and urged leaders to promote restraint and issue-based politics.

By Saturday afternoon, calm had returned to Kikuyu Town under tight security, with businesses reopening and residents resuming normal activities, though fears of renewed unrest lingered.

Police had yet to issue an official statement on both the Southern Bypass incident and the situation surrounding the Kikuyu rally.