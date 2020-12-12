548 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths recorded Saturday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – Kenya has recorded 548 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths, the lowest numbers in weeks.

The low infections raised hopes of a drastic reductions in infections following fear and anxiety that followed October statements by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe that the country was staring at a second wave.

On Saturday, Kagwe said the new cases had pushed the country’s caseload to 91,526.

He also announced four more deaths tha raised fatalities in the country to 91,526.

During the period under review, 1,017 patients who were in hospitals and on home-based care programs were cleared.

The Ministry of Health said there were 982 COVID-19 patients admitted in various health facilities across the country, and 6,782 were on home-based care program.

Currently, 44 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 27 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 15 are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 47 patients are on supplementary oxygen out of whom 38 are in the general wards. Nine others are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).