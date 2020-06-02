Duale retained as National Assembly Majority Leader as Kimunya’s bid flops

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – Garissa Township MP Aden Duale on Tuesday retained his position as National Assembly Majority Leader following a Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting held at the State House, Nairobi.



The meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Party Leader, further ratified the ouster of the Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali as Majority Chief Whip, assigning the post to Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe.

Duale reportedly retained the seat after MPs rejected the proposed bid of the Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya.



Deputy Majority Whip, Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire, lost her seat to Igembe North’s Maoka Maore



Budget and Appropriate Committee Chairman Kimani Ichungwah also survived the purge as his term at the helm of the sessional committee will be coming to end in September.

More to follow…