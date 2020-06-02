Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Duale (pictured) reportedly retained the seat after MPs rejected the proposed bid of the Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya/FILE

Headlines

Duale retained as National Assembly Majority Leader as Kimunya’s bid flops

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 2 – Garissa Township MP Aden Duale on Tuesday retained his position as National Assembly Majority Leader following a Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group meeting held at the State House, Nairobi.

The meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the Party Leader, further ratified the ouster of the Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali as Majority Chief Whip, assigning the post to Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe.

Duale reportedly retained the seat after MPs rejected the proposed bid of the Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya.

Deputy Majority Whip, Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire, lost her seat to Igembe North’s Maoka Maore

Budget and Appropriate Committee Chairman Kimani Ichungwah also survived the purge as his term at the helm of the sessional committee will be coming to end in September.

More to follow…

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

Human trafficking and Child exploitation on the increase during COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – The Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU) has raised a red flag over the alarming and sudden spike...

57 mins ago

World

Wuhan doctor at whistleblower’s hospital dies from coronavirus

Beijing, China, Jun 2 – A Wuhan doctor who worked with coronavirus whistleblower Li Wenliang died of the virus last week, state media reported...

1 hour ago

World

New York under curfew as looters hit luxury stores

New York, United States, Jun 2 – New York was under a curfew that would last until early Tuesday morning, officials said, after looters...

1 hour ago

Politics

Canada’s Trudeau rejects inviting Russia to G7 summit

Ottawa, Canada, Jun 2 – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday rejected Russia’s participation in a coming summit of the G7 nations, despite...

2 hours ago

Focus on China

Hong Kong leader accuses US of ‘double standards’ over protests

Hong Kong, China, Jun 2 – Hong Kong’s leader accused the United States on Tuesday of applying “double standards” in its response to violent...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

CSs Matiangi, Kagwe to engage clerics on resumption of congregational worship

NAIROBI, Kenya June 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday directed the ministries of Interior and Health to hasten talks with religious leaders on...

2 hours ago

World

Trump threatens military mobilization against violent US protests

Washington, United States, Jun 2 – President Donald Trump vowed Monday to order a military crackdown on once-in-a-generation violent protests gripping the United States,...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Back to school in masks as Singapore eases virus curbs

Singapore, Singapore, Jun 2 – Pupils wearing face masks returned to school in Singapore on Tuesday and some workplaces re-opened as coronavirus restrictions were...

3 hours ago