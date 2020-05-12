Connect with us

City Hall, the Nairobi County Government headquarters./CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Govt Printer revokes notice on Nairobi County Supplementary budget

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- The Government Printer has revoked a Gazette Notice on the Nairobi City County Supplementary Appropriations Act 2020, following an advisory by the State Law office.

Solicitor General Ken Ogeto had issued an advisory opinion advising the Government Printer to revoke the notice which he said was illegal.

“It is notified for general information of the public that the Government Printer has revoked the Kenya Gazette Supplement No. 2 (Nairobi City County Acts No.1) dated the 27th April, 2020, which published the purported Nairobi City County Supplementary Appropriations Act,2020,” Government Printer Mwenda Njoka said.

Ogetoi had faulted Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi for acting prematurely by purporting to publish the law before the Assembly assented to it.

Ogeto said the publication fell short of laid down legal requirements.

“It is therefore inconceivable how the Bill was published in the Kenya Gazette when it was still pending before the County Assembly,” stated the letter.

He added that the publication was a nullity and ought to be rectified appropriately.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko declined to assent to the Bill on April 15 and referred it back to the Assembly on grounds that its passage did not conform to the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act and the County Government Act.

The Bill rejected by the Governor had allocated Sh15 billion to the newly established Nairobi Metropolitan Services for the delivery of transferred services, escalating the push and pull between the Sonko and NMS Director-General Mohammed Badi.

