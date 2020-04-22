Connect with us

Cementery workers wearing protective gear bury an unclaimed COVID-19 victim, at the Municipal cementery No. 13 in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico © AFP / Guillermo Arias

World

Trump curbs immigration as UN warns of humanitarian ‘catastrophe’

Workers wearing protective gear bury an unclaimed COVID-19 victim, at a municipal cemetery in Tijuana, Mexico © AFP / Guillermo Arias

Washington, United States, Apr 21 – President Donald Trump partially blocked immigration to the United States “to protect American workers” from the economic shock of the coronavirus, as the United Nations warned the world was facing “a humanitarian catastrophe”.

The UN alarm bell came as nations scrambled to fight the virus — which has killed 177,000 people and infected more than 2.5 million — as well as desperately seek ways to limit the vast damage inflicted on the global economy.

An elderly patient suspected of being infected with the coronavirus is transferred from a nursing home to an ambulance in Belgrano neighbourhood, Buenos Aires © AFP / RONALDO SCHEMIDT

With more than half of humanity under some form of lockdown, businesses shuttered and millions of jobs lost, the world is facing its worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, and the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said it would hit the least privileged the hardest.

“I want to stress that we are not only facing a global health pandemic, but also a global humanitarian catastrophe,” WFP executive director David Beasley told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

Nurses employed at Providence Saint John’s Hospital and their supporters demand better protective equipment in Santa Monica, California © AFP / Frederic J. BROWN

“Millions of civilians living in conflict-scarred nations… face being pushed to the brink of starvation.”

The WFP warned the number of people suffering from acute hunger was projected to nearly double to 265 million this year.

In the United States, where some 22 million people have lost their jobs, Trump said he would stop the issuing of green cards for 60 days, but exempt temporary workers such as seasonal farm laborers.

A man stands at the entrance to his shop in downtown Yangon, Myanmar © AFP / Sai Aung Main

“In order to protect American workers, I will be issuing a temporary suspension of immigration into the United States,” he said.

“It will help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens.

“It would be wrong and unjust for Americans to be replaced with immigrant labor flown in from abroad.”

Aerial view of workers digging graves at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil © AFP / Miguel SCHINCARIOL

The US — with nearly 45,000 deaths and more than 800,000 coronavirus infections — is the hardest-hit country, and healthcare infrastructure in major hotspots such as New York City has struggled to cope.

The huge patient numbers are also taking a toll on the mental health of doctors and nurses.

Passengers wear facemasks against the spread of coronavirus on the Panama City metro © AFP / Luis ACOSTA

“The same thing every day… is draining,” said Heather Isola, a physician assistant.

“What is it going to do to us? The anxieties, the PTSD, the experience of death and dying. Most people haven’t seen death and dying like this.”

The director of the US Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, called on Americans to prepare for a second wave of infections.

“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” Robert Redfield told the Washington Post.

– Oktoberfest canceled –

Some countries in Europe have started easing lockdowns as the spread of the virus is slowly brought under control, but the cancellation of more well-known events served as a reminder that the pandemic is far from over.

A sign above the entrance to the shuttered London Palladium reads “Happy Birthday Ma’am”, a birthday greeting to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II © AFP / ISABEL INFANTES

In Germany, where small shops have been allowed to reopen, authorities canceled this year’s Oktoberfest, the beloved beer-swilling festival in southern Bavaria, for the first time since World War II.

The German government’s restrictions on large gatherings also mean the Berlin Marathon will not go ahead as planned this year in September, organizers said.

Spain, which is set to allow children some movement in a week, said it was scrapping the annual bull-running festival in Pamplona.

Residents run a checkpoint at the entrance to the Mudanjiang residential district in China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province © AFP / STR

The pandemic has ripped apart the global sports calendar — most notably forcing the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to next year.

German football authorities are expected to announce plans on Thursday for its top-level league to restart matches in empty stadiums on May 9.

But the Dutch football federation said it intended to end its season because of the extension of a ban on large gatherings.

Migrants rush to take sanitisers and other items during a distribution effort outside their hotel near Kranidi, Greece © AFP / Louisa GOULIAMAKI

Across the Atlantic, the NFL draft — a three-day annual glitzy marketplace to choose the top collegiate talent — will be held online from Thursday, with teams making their picks from remote locations across the United States.

– ‘Now they die alone’ –

Global markets remain under intense pressure because of the pandemic.

A nurse listens to the relative of patient hospitalized at the Tacuba General Hospital in Mexico City © AFP / ALFREDO ESTRELLA

With billions locked down, economies halted and travel extremely limited, a dramatic drop in the demand for oil has sent prices crashing in recent weeks.

Major cuts promised by the world’s top oil producers have failed to stabilize the market, and the rout continued on Wednesday.

People waiting for a food handout keep their distance outside the Badshahi mosque in Lahore, Pakistan © AFP / ARIF ALI

Extraordinary stimulus measures worth trillions of dollars gave some boost to stock markets, but have failed to lift the overall mood on trading floors.

Like with the food crisis warning from the WFP, the biggest impact of the loss of jobs and the overall economic downturn is being felt by the most disadvantaged.

They include the millions of migrant workers from South Asia and elsewhere that toil in the Middle East to send money back home to their families.

The pandemic shutdowns mean even their bodies cannot be sent home, and are instead being buried or cremated in the country where they die — often without any loved ones present.

“Nobody comes anymore, nobody touches, nobody says goodbye,” said Ishwar Kumar, manager of a Hindu cremation ground in Dubai.

Before the pandemic, people would come “to grieve and bring flowers. Now they die alone”.

