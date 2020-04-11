Connect with us

Capital News
A Lab technician at one of the hospitals in Nairobi. Kenya had recorded four deaths and 122 positive cases of coronavirus by April 3, 2020.

Capital Health

Severe pneumonia now part of COVID-19 testing criteria: Kagwe

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11- Health workers have been directed to expand the case definition while testing for COVID-19, to include severe pneumonia.

This follows the death of two patients on Thursday- whose status was only known after an autopsy was carried out.

Acting Director General at the Health Ministry Dr. Patrick Amoth said one of the patients was admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital while the other was in Mombasa.

“This information has already been passed over to the clinicians and health workers that anyone with severe pneumonia, ought to and should be tested for COVID-19,” he said.

The facilities where the two patients were admitted, he said, have been disinfected and health workers who took care of the deceased quarantined.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Kenya rose to 189 Friday, after five new cases were confirmed.

So far, seven people have died of COVID-19 in Kenya, while 22 have been discharged after recovering.

“This is good news. For the first time in a day, we have released more people than we took in,” he said, “the individuals have tested negative twice,” said Mutahi Kagwe, Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary.

In this article:
