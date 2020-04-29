Connect with us

The sanitisation booths will be installed at the Kenya Railways main station in Nairobi.

Capital Health

Kenya Railways to install disinfectant tunnels in all stations to combat COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29- The Kenya Railways is set to install sanitizer tunnels in all their stations to disinfect thousands of city residents boarding the Nairobi Commuter Rail Service trains to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Already, a mass sanitizer designed and manufactured by the Numerical Machining Complex has been installed at the main station.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia on Wednesday said the tunnels produce enough fog by emitting tiny droplets of the disinfecting agent which cover 95 percent of the body mass in seconds.

“As you are aware, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about losses in terms of human life and the country’s economy. It is the aspiration of the Government to ensure that Kenya overcomes the pandemic soon and bring the situation back to normalcy. We are happy to see such initiatives being rolled out locally,” the CS said after unveiling the disinfectant tunnel.

According to Numerical Machining Complex Managing Director Eng. David Mwadali, the tunnel has an automatic motion sensor, which turns off when nobody is passing through, as a result saving on the disinfectant, water and energy.

“In the spirit of promoting the ‘Buy Kenya Build Kenya Initiative’ and safeguarding the health of employees, stakeholders, customers and the general public, we encourage the various institutions to take advantage and place orders with NMC,” he said.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Phillip Mainga said the tunnels will boost other efforts already in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Kenya has so far registered 384 infections, 10 deaths and 126 recoveries from COVID-19.

Globally, the number of infections topped 3 million Tuesday, with more than 200,000 deaths, with 14 from Kenya. There are 374 cases of infection.

