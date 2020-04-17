Connect with us

County Executive Committee Member for Health, Kariuki Gichuki/Nakuru County Press

COVID-19: 66 traced contacts released in Nakuru after testing negative

NAKURU, Kenya, April 17 – Sixty-six traced contacts placed under monitoring in Nakuru after having encountered two people who tested positive for COVID-19 were released on Friday after they tested negative for the virus.

County Executive Committee Member for Health, Kariuki Gichuki, said tests for another person who had been quarantined Naivasha also came back negative.

He added that the two positive cases were under treatment and in stable condition at the Nakuru County Referral Hospital.

He urged residents of areas frequented by long distance truck drivers to remain vigilant and observe precautionary measures.

Gichuki said the county was screening long distance truck drivers at Maai Mahiu, Kikopey, Salgaa and Total areas after Uganda reported a COVID-19 case arising from a long-distance truck driver.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Nakuru will be used as an isolation unit in a partnership with the county.

County Public Health Chief Officer, Samuel King’ori said the county required better preparedness because it is located on a transit corridor.

He observed that the unit had a 100-bed-capacity.

King’ori noted KMTC was the most ideal facility due to its proximity to Nakuru County Hospital.

He said the county had also identified Egerton University, Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology, Nakuru Girls and Nakuru Boys schools as isolation and treatment centers.

