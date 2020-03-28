Haco Industries Partners With EABL to Manufacture Free Sanitisers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – HACO industries has partnered with East African Breweries Limited (EABL) to manufacture sanitizers which will be distributed for free as part of measures aimed at combating the COVID 19 pandemic.

Under the long term partnership, Haco industries will produce the sanitizers for EABL for free distribution.

Kenya Red Cross will be the mobilizer of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity which will also involve AMREF.

Peter Ndichu, a Director in charge of manufacturing Saturday said that the manufacturer received 5,000 liters of ethanol from EABL as the first consignment which has already been processed into the ‘Amara’ branded sanitizers.

“We have partnered with EABL to manufacture these sanitizers to help fight this COVID- 19, ” Ndichu said.

By Saturday, Kenya had recorded one death and 37 infections, with more than 2000 on quarantine, according to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

For its batch, HACO said it will provide EABL with 10,000 pieces of 100ml sanitizers, 20,000 pieces of 200 ml sanitizers and 50 pieces of 5 liters sanitizers.

“We have also put moisturizers in the sanitizers to ensure that your hands are not dry after using them, the sanitizers have been checked for quality assurance and have been tested to ensure they meet our standards,” he added.

Ndichu said that on Monday, the manufacturer will receive an additional 15, 00O liters from EABL for further processing under the agreed partnership.

He urged Kenyans to use the right sanitizers certified by Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) as opposed to methylated spirits and other sanitizers in the market which may be detrimental to the skin.

“I urge Kenyans to wash their hands using anti-bacterial hand washes and sanitizers, we have seen people doing other products using methylated spirits which are not certified, you may burn your hands if you use those concoctions,” Ndichu warned.

Following the confirmation of the first coronavirus case in the country, the Government has urged Kenyans to frequently wash their hands or use sanitizers as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).