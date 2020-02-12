He was a man of character and faith, Moi’s granddaughter Tallisa tells mourners

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – Tallisa Moi, one of the granddaughters of Kenya’s second President Daniel arap Moi has eulogized her grandfather as a man who left a legacy of character and faith.

She was speaking during the burial service at the Kabarak University on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know the wazees (elders) don’t like to see the children speak but I had to say this – the greatest legacy that one can pass to one’s children and grand-children is not money or material things in ones live; but rather a legacy of character and faith,” she said as she quoted renowned evangelist, the late Billy Graham, who was one of Moi’s favourite preachers.

Tallisa said that she will remember the former president as a not only the Head of State but more so a man who always made time to be with his family.

“All of you know him as a great figure and to me he was a human, he was my grand-dad. I remember when me and my brother came, and my brother got confused because he was like; dad, dad, there are two Kugos (grandfathers) because he saw Kugo sitting next to us and he saw Kugo in the television,” she said.

Rongai MP and Moi’s third born son Raymond Moi, left the mourners in stitches after he joked that his late father might have more grandchildren than the figure documented in the official eulogy.

“Someone has put a figure here of his great grandchildren; but I don’t want to say this figure because who knows about great grandchildren. I would be lying!” Raymond remarked.