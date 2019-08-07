140 candidates apply for Kenya Pipeline MD’s job

, NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 7 – At least 140 candidates have applied for the position of Managing Director at the Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC), following an advertisement published last month.

KPC is seeking to replace Joe Sang, who was arrested and charged in December last year, over a scandal in the construction of a Sh1.9 billion Kisumu Oil Jetty.

Sources privy to the recruitment process said “very strong candidates” have placed in their applications.

The advertisement was placed on the newspapers last month, by the board of directors, who asked for a qualified candidate with a minimum 15 years working experience, with at least 10 in an executive management position.

“KPC offers a competitive remuneration package in line with public service guidelines. The appointment will be for a contractual period of three years, renewable once for a similar period of time subject to satisfactory performance and delivery of set performance targets and outcomes,” the advertisement that appeared in local dailies states in mid-July states in part.

The successful candidate will be replacing Sang, who is battling corruption charges in court—with accusations making and implementing critical decisions without the board’s approval.

Based on unceremonial exits of former MDs at the giant corporation, it is clear on the major hurdle ahead for the board which is required to hire a competent individual with sufficient experience in management and high integrity to be able to steer the organization from the corner office.

The current acting MD at Kenya Pipeline is Hudson Andambi, who took over from Sang when he was arrested and charged. Ngumi is a state witness in the case.

“The managing director’s term expired in April and we have an acting MD to be in place until October. At the same time we have been putting together the terms for the new CEO and they are ready,” said John Ngumi, KPC’s board chairman, at an interview with The Standard newspaper in July before the advertisement was placed, “We will be going to the market shortly for an MD. We want to advertise in July and conclude the process in October,”

Sang had taken over from Flora Akoth who led the organization in a one-year short stint before she was sent on compulsory leave. She had taken over from Charles Tanui in 2015 who was sacked by the board over the irregular award of a Sh29 million tender for the installation of auto-transformers, having taken over from Selest Kilinda in May 2013.

Tanui would later end up in court charged with abuse of office, including the irregular award of Sh647 million for the supply of Hydrant pit valves used in aircraft fueling at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Others are George Okungu in 2009, Dr Shem Ochuodho in 2005, Dr Linus Cheruiyot in 2004 and Ezekiel Komen.

In 2013, Kilinda was fired after an internal audit report showed that he had employed family members, in contravention to government regulations.

It was Okungu who took over from him, but was sacked too in 2009 for accusations of inflating a contract for the upgrade of a pipeline from Nairobi to Mombasa.