IG Mutyambai issues new traffic directives for State VIPs

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has issued a new directive that lists six categories of individuals who will be given priority in traffic.

In a statement, Mutyambai stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and first lady Margaret Kenyatta will be given first priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet Secretaries for Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs are also listed in this category as well as the Interior Principal Secretary.

In the second category, the Chief of Defence Forces, service commanders, IG and deputy Inspectors of Kenya Police and Administration police are included.

The speakers of the National Assembly and Senate, and the majority leader have been placed in the third category while retired Presidents and Prime Minister are in category five while ambulances and fire brigades are in category six.

Mutyambai pointed out that all other vehicles including Government Registered vehicles are expected to follow the normal traffic flow.

“Any government vehicle found violating traffic regulations especially those overlapping, the drivers shall be arrested and charged in accordance with the law.”