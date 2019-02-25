Civic education on Huduma Namba begins Monday after pilot phase

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – The Interior Ministry is from Monday set to embark on an aggressive four-week civic education program on the National Integrated Identity Management System registration process better known ‘Huduma Namba’ after the pilot project ended last week.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho told Capital FM News the public will be educated on the benefits of the system in which more than 40,000 Kenyans were registered during the pilot.

He explained that the ministry will use the feedback from the process to address issues affecting Kenyans before rolling it to the rest of the country from March 15.

“What we needed is to get feedback from the pilot process so that we are addressing ourselves in the civic education to the real issues,” he stated.

“The civic education will start today and we have all our materials ready. We were just waiting to get feedback on the frequently asked questions,” he explained.

The PS pointed out that the exercise will ensure that Kenyans get fast and efficient service delivery.

“Every time you want to do polio vaccination, you are accurate… you know how many kids are in that bracket. When you want to do the elderly allowances, you are accurate. When you want to build a hospital, you know this hospital will serve the following number of people because you have mapped them,” he emphasised.

He further indicated that it will also help the government in its Big Four Agenda.

“Any government that doesn’t use data to plan fails and that is why you find that there is a lot of duplication in terms of the way we offer services. You find there is a lot of what we call not prudent use of public funds because information is not accurate,” he stated.

“But when you have data, even if you want to build a road, you are accurate. Who is going to be served by this road.”

For one to be registered, the government will require an identification document which could either be a birth certificate, National Identity Card, driving license or the Kenya Revenue Authority Personal Identification Number.

A person registering will be required to provide a digital picture, give his name, gender, date of birth, age, citizenship, information about parents or guardians, place of birth, phone number, email address, physical and permanent residence and marital status.

The project involves the registration of all Kenyans and foreigners in the country by having their data, fingerprints and facial features captured to be stored in a central data base.

Among the benefits of having a ‘Huduma Namba’ is easy access to government services, coordinated registration of people and allocation of public resources.

It will also address duplication in registration and reduce operational costs, detect and prevent fraud, impersonation or any other crime.

Once registered, a person will be given a unique number that one will be required to use while accessing government services.