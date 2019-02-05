5 suspects arrested after throwing grenade at police

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – Five suspects were Monday night arrested after hurling a grenade at police officers who were chasing them following a robbery at an M-PESA shop in Nairobi’s Huruma estate.

According to police, “the gang had stolen an unknown amount of money from the shop and was escaping when they bumped into police officers on patrol,” but declined to stop, and instead raced off on motorcycles.

The officers chased the gang riding on three motorbikes up to the Thika Superhighway where they threw a grenade at the officers, but it did not explode.

They were later arrested and are due in court Tuesday morning.

“Subject: recovery of one self-propelled grenade occurred Monday 25th February 2019 at 17:30hrs. It was reported by Muthaiga 7 spiv that they were at Mathare 29/30 terminus when three motorcycles each with three occupants passed in high speed heading towards Thika road. they gave chase using a motorcycle and intercepted them at drive-in stage,” the police report stated.