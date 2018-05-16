Police presence to be enhanced during Ramadhan

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Hours before Muslims in the world kick of fasting during the month of Ramadhan, Kenyans have been urged to remain vigilant.

This is after security agencies received intelligence that terrorists were planning to launch attacks during the period.

National Police Service Spokesperson Charles Owino says there will be an increased police presence in public places to ensure Kenyans are safe.

“We assure Kenyans that we have put in place security measures to ensure their peace is not disturbed,” he told Capital FM News.

Somalia’s based Al Shabaab militia continues to pose a major security threat in the country and the region and has lately launched pockets of attacks, claiming tens of lives.

And though regional forces under the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have weakened the militia, and even reclaimed their strategic operating grounds, they remain a threat of peace.

On Tuesday, two suspected Al-Shabaab returnees were shot dead on Tuesday in Kwale County.

The two, according to police were killed by unknown assailants, who were riding on a motorbike.

One of the returnees had just attended a hearing at the Kwale Law Courts and was heading home when they were attacked.

“Though the capability of Al-Shabaab has been greatly downgraded over time, we have credible intelligence suggesting that the militia group is planning to carry out further attacks in the country,” Owino said in a statement on May 8.

On May 7, seven Kenyan soldiers were killed in an Al Shabaab attack near the Somalia town of Dhobley.

Two others sustained serious injuries when the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) was blown up by a powerful Improvised Explosive Devise, security sources said but the military headquarters was yet to comment on the matter.

The vehicle was part of a convoy on patrol when it was hit by the IED, causing a massive explosion.

The American Embassy in Nairobi has also warned of imminent attacks in Nairobi, mainly targeting congested areas like bus parks, matatu terminus among others leading to heightened security in the country considered east Africa’s economic powerhouse.