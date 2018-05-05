New Ethiopian PM Abiye Ahmed due in Kenya for talks with President Kenyatta

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiye Ahmed is expected in the country on Sunday for talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta on regional integration, peace and security.

President Kenyatta had in April invited Ahmed for a State Visit to discuss ways of enhancing relations between the two nations.

In a invitation letter delivered by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary the President stated that the two countries have always worked together from the beginning.

The Head of state congratulated the new premier and the people of Ethiopia for what was the political transition which has very good lesson for Ethiopia for managing diversity but also for African continent.

Ahmed was appointed by Ethiopia’s ruling coalition in March and sworn in as Premier on 2 April.

Ethiopia’s economy has officially grown at an average of nearly 10 percent for the past decade, the fastest in Africa, but political unrest in the country of 100 million people led to the sudden resignation of Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn in February.