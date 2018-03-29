Security chiefs skip sentencing hearing as court makes accommodation

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – Justice George Odunga has given Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa, National Police Service Inspector General Joseph Boinnet, and others he convicted of court contempt on Wednesday until 12:15 pm to appear in court.

Justice Odunga gave State Counsel Japheth Mutinda the grace period on Thursday after he told the court that he was unable to reach the top government officials who were scheduled for sentencing on Thursday, for disobeying court orders to produce deported rights activist Miguna Miguna in court.

The judge had also directed Matiangi, Kihalangwa and Boinnet, together with Director of Criminal Investigations chief George Kinoti, Flying Squad boss Said Kiprotich and the Officer Commanding the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Police Station to personally appear in court for sentencing.

He had warned that he would proceed to sentence them whether or not they appear in court.

Miguna was deported aboard a Dubai flight on Wednesday night in contravention of an order by Justice Odunga that he be unconditionally released and presented before court.

Upon his arrival, Miguna defied a directive to board a London flight saying he could only fly back to Nairobi.

The self-proclaimed General of the National Resistance Movement, now renamed National Revolutionary Movement, then demanded to see a doctor for medical examination saying he was feeling unwell.

He has since demanded to be given a Kenyan passport without which he cannot seek medical attention outside the Dubai airport where he is currently being held.

He complained of severe pains in his chest, elbow, wrist and feet.

Miguna had flown back into the country on Monday after spending six weeks in Canada following his deportation after he administered an oath on National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga, which oath served as his inauguration as the People’s President.

He declined an invitation by immigration officials to apply for the regularisation of his citizenship which the government says he lost when he acquired dual citizenship under the old constitution and failed to reapply for the same when the 2010 Constitution was promulgated.

Miguna had been asked to produce his Canadian passport at the JKIA for issuance of a temporary visa but declined insisting that he was a Kenyan.