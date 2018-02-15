Govt insists Miguna is persona non grata in Kenya

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – The Government insists deportation of Miguna Miguna was lawful and in the country’s best interest.

This comes a few hours after High Court declared the Government’s move as null and void, but Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho says the Government’s legal team is currently reviewing the ruling in a bid to appeal it.

In a statement, Kibicho insists the self-declared general of the outlawed National Resistance Movement is a Canadian citizen.

The High Court has since nullified the deportation order signed by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and ordered that Miguna’s Kenyan passport be presented in court within a week.

High Court judge Luka Kimaru also found Inspector General Joseph Boinnet and the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to have treated the court with contempt after failing to produce Miguna in court on Tuesday last week, as directed.