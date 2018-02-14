County staff harassed, locked in police cell over land injustice

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 14 – Barely three days after Governor Mike Sonko repossessed part of grabbed land in Parklands area, on Wednesday morning he busted another syndicate in Pumwani area.

A prominent businessman wants to grab part of the land situated near the Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

The tycoon sent in police officers to arrest a County officer, Barnabas Asembo, who is staying in the house on the piece of land in question.

“I’m perturbed by the way some police officers are conducting investigation in regard to land grabbing syndicates. Today at dawn, a lab technician working at Pumwani maternity hospital was harassed by some individuals in presence of police officers who were forcing him to vacate from a county house he has been living in,” said Sonko.

The technician was arrested at dawn at his home near Pumwani Maternity Hospital and booked at Pangani police station using a previous OB number 27/12/2/2018, which according to our investigation is of a different case.

Asembo said that his rights were infringed and was handled like a terrorist while at the police station.

“I was arrested like a wanted terrorist. My rights were infringed, and today being Valentine’s Day I feel very bad,” said Asembo.

He says he has been harassed by the police several times over the piece of land and were it not for Governor Sonko’s intervention the land would have been grabbed long time ago.

“If Governor Sonko had not intervened, this piece of land would have been grabbed long time ago. I pay rent to the county government every month,” he said.

He expressed fears over his life, saying that he has received death threats.

Pumwani area DCI Zachary Mbaya said they are still interrogating the matter and once they have concluded the investigation the culprits will face full wrath of the law.

“We are still on the matter. The culprits involved will automatically be prosecuted,” he said.

Governor Sonko on his end said that he has established a team, which is closely following up the matter of grabbed county lands.

Sonko said the war on land grabbing is real and serious issue in Nairobi.

Sonko said he will not relent until the issue of land grabbing is resolved.

“I will fight to the end to ensure that county public land remains in the hand of Nairobians,” he said.