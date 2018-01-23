Services paralyzed at KNH as workers face off with protestors

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Services at Kenyatta National Hospital have been paralyzed after workers at the facility faced off with a group of women who have staged a protest outside the facility.

While the workers are demanding an apology for the rape accusations levelled against some of them, the women are there to condemn the alleged acts.

Morgue attendants have downed their tools and are currently at the gate facing off with the group of women protestors.

The hospital, the largest in the region, has of late been on spotlight after cases of women being raped emerged, eliciting massive criticism from the country and politicians.