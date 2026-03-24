Majembe vs Mbavu Destroyer: Odibets joins the chat with a glamorous prize - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Majembe vs Mbavu Destroyer: Odibets joins the chat with a glamorous prize

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – All eyes are now set on an electrifying boxing clash scheduled for April 4th at the iconic Kasarani Stadium, where hard-hitting rivals Majembe and Mbavu Destroyer will go head-to-head in a bout already generating major buzz.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Adding even more stakes to the showdown, leading sports betting company Odibets has stepped in with a major reward-a brand new Toyota Noah-for the winner.

The initiative has been warmly received within the boxing community, with event organizer Oga Obinna emphasizing its impact on athlete motivation.

“This car will go a long way in motivating the boxers. It shows that their hard work, discipline, and sacrifice can truly pay off in a big way,” Obinna said. “It’s more than just a fight-it’s an opportunity to change lives.”

Odibets’ involvement reflects a growing commitment to sports development in Kenya. Speaking on the sponsorship, Dedan Mungai highlighted the company’s broader vision:

“Odibets has taken the initiative to nurture talent in sports. We believe in empowering athletes and giving them a platform to grow. This is just one of many ways we will continue to give back to the community through sports.”

With pride, passion, and a life-changing prize on the line, the Majembe vs Mbavu Destroyer fight promises not just fireworks in the ring-but a powerful statement about the future of boxing in Kenya.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020