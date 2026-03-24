Majembe vs Mbavu Destroyer: Odibets joins the chat with a glamorous prize

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – All eyes are now set on an electrifying boxing clash scheduled for April 4th at the iconic Kasarani Stadium, where hard-hitting rivals Majembe and Mbavu Destroyer will go head-to-head in a bout already generating major buzz.

Adding even more stakes to the showdown, leading sports betting company Odibets has stepped in with a major reward-a brand new Toyota Noah-for the winner.

The initiative has been warmly received within the boxing community, with event organizer Oga Obinna emphasizing its impact on athlete motivation.

“This car will go a long way in motivating the boxers. It shows that their hard work, discipline, and sacrifice can truly pay off in a big way,” Obinna said. “It’s more than just a fight-it’s an opportunity to change lives.”

Odibets’ involvement reflects a growing commitment to sports development in Kenya. Speaking on the sponsorship, Dedan Mungai highlighted the company’s broader vision:

“Odibets has taken the initiative to nurture talent in sports. We believe in empowering athletes and giving them a platform to grow. This is just one of many ways we will continue to give back to the community through sports.”

With pride, passion, and a life-changing prize on the line, the Majembe vs Mbavu Destroyer fight promises not just fireworks in the ring-but a powerful statement about the future of boxing in Kenya.