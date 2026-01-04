Omalla bags brace as Nairobi United humble Shabana at Gusii fortress - Capital Sports
Kenyan Premier League

Omalla bags brace as Nairobi United humble Shabana at Gusii fortress

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 4, 2026 – Nairobi United thrashed Shabana 3-1 in a Kenya Premier League encounter at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Duncan Omalla put Naibois into the ascendancy after 21 minutes, the former Manyatta United forward burying the ball past the goalkeeper, Stephen Ochieng’.

Michael Karamor, who had assisted Omalla’s opener, then got on the scoresheet at the stroke of halftime to double their advantage.

Omalla then bagged his brace in the 58th minute to complete a five-star performance in the office.

Brian Michira, returning from a long injury layoff, scored a penalty in the dying embers of the game to grant the home team a consolation.

The win takes Nairobi United to ninth position with 19 points as Shabana drop to fifth with 23 points.

