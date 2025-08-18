Kalimuendo signing takes Forest spending to £140m - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arnaud Kalimuendo in his Nottingham Forest kit. PHOTO/NOTTINGHAM FOREST X

English Premiership

Kalimuendo signing takes Forest spending to £140m

Published

LONDON, England, August 18, 2025 – Nottingham Forest have signed Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo on a five-year contract for a reported initial fee of £26m.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Frenchman Kalimuendo, 23, scored 18 goals in 34 appearances last season as Rennes finished 12th in Ligue 1.

Forest had already spent at least £114m on six players in the summer transfer window before making this signing.

Over the weekend, they also bought winger Omari Hutchinson from Ipswich Town for £37.5m and spent close to £30m on Manchester City midfielder James McAtee.

This came after manager Nuno Espirito Santo had questioned the club’s transfer process on Friday, feeling his squad is ill-equipped to handle a European campaign.

Forest comfortably beat Brentford 3-1 at the City Ground in their opening Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

Kalimuendo joins Botafogo striker Igor Jesus as competition and support for forward Chris Wood in Espirito Santo’s side. Brazil international Jesus, 24, was bought for a reported £10m fee in July.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020