Kalimuendo signing takes Forest spending to £140m

LONDON, England, August 18, 2025 – Nottingham Forest have signed Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo on a five-year contract for a reported initial fee of £26m.

Frenchman Kalimuendo, 23, scored 18 goals in 34 appearances last season as Rennes finished 12th in Ligue 1.

Forest had already spent at least £114m on six players in the summer transfer window before making this signing.

Over the weekend, they also bought winger Omari Hutchinson from Ipswich Town for £37.5m and spent close to £30m on Manchester City midfielder James McAtee.

This came after manager Nuno Espirito Santo had questioned the club’s transfer process on Friday, feeling his squad is ill-equipped to handle a European campaign.

Forest comfortably beat Brentford 3-1 at the City Ground in their opening Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

Kalimuendo joins Botafogo striker Igor Jesus as competition and support for forward Chris Wood in Espirito Santo’s side. Brazil international Jesus, 24, was bought for a reported £10m fee in July.