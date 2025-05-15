KGU Chairman’s Prize 2025 to Honor Ndungu at Limuru Golf Club

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – The 2025 Chairman’s Prize will be held this weekend at the Limuru Golf and Country Club.

This annual flagship event honors the serving Chairman of the Union and celebrates their leadership and contributions to the advancement of golf in Kenya.

The tournament pays tribute to David Ndungu, whose term as Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman has been marked by transformative leadership and strategic growth of the sport both locally and regionally.

Ndungu played a pivotal role in bringing together KGU, the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU), Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK), and the Kenya Golf Federation (KGF) to streamline governance and development of the game under the “One Golf” initiative.

The Chairman’s Prize 2025 is not only a celebration of Mr. Ndungu’s legacy but also a reflection of KGU’s ongoing commitment to golf excellence, professional development, and youth empowerment.

Key Achievements of Mr. David Ndungu During His Term as KGU Chairman:

• Investment in the High-Performance Program

Under his leadership, KGU significantly expanded its High-Performance Program, aimed at identifying and nurturing young golfing talent, preparing them for elite amateur and eventually professional levels.

• Development of Course Superintendents and Greenkeepers

Mr. Ndungu led the initiative to train and certify golf course maintenance professionals. A first cohort of 10 superintendents is currently undergoing global certification through the Africa Turf Academy in South Africa — fully sponsored by KGU, The R&A, and the Academy.

• Coaching Development

KGU worked closely with local golf coaches to enhance their skills and introduced new coaching structures, including new appointments for the men’s national team and the High-Performance Program.

• Expansion of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series

The KAGC series grew from 28 to 31 events, positioning Kenya as a regional golf hub. These events now attract elite amateur golfers from across East and Central Africa including Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

• Growth in World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR)

The number of globally ranked Kenyan amateur golfers rose from 25 to 31, reflecting enhanced performance and competitiveness at the international level.

• Unified Golf Framework – One Golf Kenya