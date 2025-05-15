KGU Chairman’s Prize 2025 to Honor Ndungu at Limuru Golf Club - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Golf

KGU Chairman’s Prize 2025 to Honor Ndungu at Limuru Golf Club

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – The 2025 Chairman’s Prize will be held this weekend at the Limuru Golf and Country Club.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This annual flagship event honors the serving Chairman of the Union and celebrates their leadership and contributions to the advancement of golf in Kenya.

The tournament pays tribute to David Ndungu, whose term as Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Chairman has been marked by transformative leadership and strategic growth of the sport both locally and regionally.

Ndungu played a pivotal role in bringing together KGU, the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU), Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK), and the Kenya Golf Federation (KGF) to streamline governance and development of the game under the “One Golf” initiative.

The Chairman’s Prize 2025 is not only a celebration of Mr. Ndungu’s legacy but also a reflection of KGU’s ongoing commitment to golf excellence, professional development, and youth empowerment.

Key Achievements of Mr. David Ndungu During His Term as KGU Chairman:

•        Investment in the High-Performance Program

Under his leadership, KGU significantly expanded its High-Performance Program, aimed at identifying and nurturing young golfing talent, preparing them for elite amateur and eventually professional levels.

•        Development of Course Superintendents and Greenkeepers

Mr. Ndungu led the initiative to train and certify golf course maintenance professionals. A first cohort of 10 superintendents is currently undergoing global certification through the Africa Turf Academy in South Africa — fully sponsored by KGU, The R&A, and the Academy.

•        Coaching Development

KGU worked closely with local golf coaches to enhance their skills and introduced new coaching structures, including new appointments for the men’s national team and the High-Performance Program.

•        Expansion of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series

The KAGC series grew from 28 to 31 events, positioning Kenya as a regional golf hub. These events now attract elite amateur golfers from across East and Central Africa including Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

•        Growth in World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR)

The number of globally ranked Kenyan amateur golfers rose from 25 to 31, reflecting enhanced performance and competitiveness at the international level.

•        Unified Golf Framework – One Golf Kenya

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved