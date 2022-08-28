Connect with us

Herman Humwa and Alvin Otieno during a training session. PHOTO/Team Kenya

Kenya

Shujaa out of Los Angeles 7s Cup contention, drop to fifth place play-off

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Shujaa’s hopes of making the Cup semis for the first time in the World Rugby Sevens Series this season went up in smoke after losing 40-14 to Australia in the quarters, and dropping to the fifth place play off at the Los Angeles 7s.

The Kenyan boys will take on USA in the fifth place semi-final.

Nelson Oyoo’s yellow card less than 20 seconds to the end of the first quarter proved to be the turning point as Australia scored three tries during the two-minute sin-bin period to turn the tie on its head, after a good start from the Kenyan boys.

Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno had given Shujaa a perfect start to the match with a brilliant try, picking the ball from the base of the ruck, a little in-out step earning him space to speed down the middle.

Australia however responded immediately through Mathew Gonzalez who showed good feet to speed under the posts, with the conversion following for a 7-7 lead.

Oyoo was penalized for a bad tackle and Australia used that opportunity when Maurice Longbottom sighted space and with Kenya less in defense, sped off under the posts as Australia led 14-7 at the break.

In the second half, Kenya still with six men on the pitch, Australia scored two quick tries, Henry Paterson dotting down right at the restart before Josh Turner added the fourth after a quickly started set-piece, before the Kenyan defensive organization could get in shape.

With a 26-7 lead, Australia had the game in their hands even with Oyoo’s return taking Kenya back to full compliments.

Patterson then added his second of the evening with a try under the posts and despite Jeff Oluoch’s second try for Kenya, Corey Toole added one more before the end to ensure Australia picked a huge win.

