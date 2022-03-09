Connect with us

Kenya Lionesses captain Melissa AKinyi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Basketball

Lionesses skipper Melissa inches closer to attaining Commonwealth Games dream

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Kenya Lionesses skipper Melissa Akinyi has been selected into the preliminary Kenyan Basketball 3×3 team ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom in July.

Akinyi was one of the 17 ladies picked out for the preliminary squad as the Kenyan team held its trials over the weekend.

The 3X3 Basketball team will be making its debut at the Birmingham Games for the first time in the history of Kenyan Basketball.

Kenya earned direct qualification for the Summer Games having a current rank of the second-best placed country after Egypt. Egypt is ranked top, but is not a member of the Commonwealth nation.

“This was my dream for a long time and I am really happy to have inched closer to achieving it. It is a huge motivation and hopefully I will work hard enough to be selected in the travelling team,” Akinyi told Capital Sport.

Kenya Lionesses captain Melissa AKinyi. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Akinyi captained the national team for the first time during the Africa Zone Five Championship in Kigali, Rwanda last year, where they qualified for the FIBA Africa Championship.

Among the 16 girls picked out include Victoria Reynolds who starred for the Kenyan team last year during the Africa Zone Five Championships, which also acted as a qualifier for the FIBA Africa Women’s Championship.

Also named in the squad is her Equity Hawks teammate Hilda Ndegwa, national teammate and KPA’s Hilda Indasi and Natalie Akinyi, Storms shooting guard and also Lionesses star Jemimah Omondi  

Meanwhile, the Kenya Basketball Federation selected 16 players for the men’s teams.

“We have big expectations, forming the team is like a dream come true having participated in lower events. Three years ago, we qualified to play at the FIBA level, moving forward, we have to prove this new game has a lot to show and hope we can come back with a medal.” Larry Shavanga who will headline the team stated.

Hilmi Ali Juma, the Team Manager stated they held trials in Mombasa, Eldoret, Kajiado, Eldoret, Kakamega, Kisumu and three trials in Nairobi.

“We’re hoping to get a good team to the Commonwealth Games, we shall have the U23 and the Seniors just in case Birmingham decides we are going with either of them. We want to be ready; we might be the new kids on the block but we want to go and perform.”

Some of the players selected during the trials

“Majority of the players are U23. We’ve never been in the Olympics, only one country in East Africa has even been in the World Cup. In Tokyo, we had no African Country represented, but we are hopeful now stage by stage to develop players early enough,” he added.

The Team will also be heading out to Africa World Cup Qualifiers in December in Morocco. The Winners of the African Qualifiers will head to 3×3 Basketball World Cup in 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium.

Men’s team

William Spencer, Davies Siaji, Philip Tobias, Brian Letina, Jordan Otieno, Larry Aligula, Domnic Adero, Faheem Nganga, George Darril, Martin Buluma, Timothy Ayieko, Brian Gichana, Fredrick Odhiambo, Niva Morgan, David John, Gabriel Onyango.

Women’s team

Mercy Mumo, Debra Obungo, Melissa Akinyi, Stella Wekesa, Jemima Omondi, Hilda Ndegwa, Christine Omondi, Joy Mupalia, Leah Wambasi, Winnie Chebet, Nicole Otieno, Lavenda Opondo, Hilda Indasi, Natalia Akinyi, Medina Okot, Victoria Reynolds, Babra Diana

