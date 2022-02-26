Kenya Vision 2030 to support regional golfers in campaign to unlock value of sport

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – Kenya Vision 2030 will for the second season running support regional golfers in their quest for the elusive Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship title.

Director General Kennedy Mwige said the initiative is geared towards unlocking the value of sports hence enable local golfers realize their potential.

This year, Kenya Vision 2030 kick-started an auction to advertise space on players shirts, their caddies’ bibs and caps where 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards players kitty ahead of the DP World Tour (European Tour) event slated for March 3-6. Vision 2030 Director General Kenneth Mwigi with Kenyan pros, Samuel Njoroge (L) and David Wakhu (R). Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Among the players who will benefit from the deal include Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi and Eric Ooko among others.

Mwige remarked that the campaign is a long-term initiative, adding: “we held an auction of advertising spots on players caps, polo shirts and their caddies bibs. And the reason we are doing it differently is that we are trying to show Kenyans the value of sports and to unlock the value. We sell ourselves cheap, yet we have beautiful facilities, we have beautiful sports, good sportsmen but we do not realize they value,” Mwige said.

Mwige gave an example of the Super Bowl of the USA which was held recently.

“People were actually paying up to Ksh 100 million to sit and watch a game. Some were flying in private jets to watch a game and then fly back out in jets. This is the value of sports we are talking about. Kenya is a powerhouse in athletics. We are a force to reckon with in sevens rugby. We have the African record holder in Ferdinand Omanyala who is one of the leading athletes, but we are not realizing the value of this things,” the Vision 2030 boss added.

“Through the golf sponsorship, we are trying to introduce Kenyan corporates to the powers of branding. We want them to raise money to support our local players as they do it.” The three regional golfers

Mwige added that “the campaign is only a small begging for now but in three or four years I expect the prize money which is raised by Kenyans will be more than the outright winner of the Kenya Open. That is the vision that I have.”

“We did this last year during the back-to-back European Tour events -the Magical Kenya Open and the Savannah Classic. This year we continue with the support of the players,” he affirmed.

“One thing we forget is that the people who make the Kenya Open happen are the players you don’t go to the stadiums to watch; yourself you go to stadiums to watch 22 men. Likewise, you don’t come to Kenya to play golf alone, you come to compete.”

“The essence is to also try to develop public participation in sports management. Let’s not only engage in sports in the level of betting, let’s also engage in nurturing talent. What has been missing in Kenyan sports is structures.”

“We are planting a seed today in unlocking the value of sports, a journey of 1000 miles starts with a single step.”

Mwige added that the imitative is a tremendous success already.

“Kenya Vision 2030 is certain that Kenyans will make the cut in this year’s Magical Kenya Open.