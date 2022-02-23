Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Luciano Spalletti said Diego Maradona, an idol to Napoli fans, would be on his team's side against Barcelona

Features

Maradona on Napoli’s side for Barca showdown, says Spalletti

Published

NAPLES, Italy, Feb 23 – Luciano Spalletti said Wednesday that the late Diego Maradona would support Napoli in their Europa League decider with Barcelona, a meeting of two of the Argentine legend’s former clubs.

Napoli are level at 1-1 with Barca ahead of Thursday’s play-off second leg at the Naples stadium named after their deceased hero, who led them to their only two Serie A titles and the 1989 UEFA Cup.

“I’ve read a lot of things about Maradona… when it came time to decide Maradona never had a foot on different sides, he always took a position,” Spalletti told reporters.

“I’m sure that tomorrow, given the quality that the Catalan team has, he’d be on our side.

“We don’t have a player of his quality but together we can become a team worthy of Maradona.”

Spalletti said that current Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne will return from a muscle injury which kept him out of Monday’s 1-1 draw at Cagliari, against Barca, while Matteo Politano is also available after recovering from a calf problem but could start on the bench.

“Insigne will start tomorrow, he has the personality and quality to a make a difference,” he said.

Maradona, who died in November 2020, is still a God-like figure in Naples, some 30 years after he fled in disgrace following a failed drugs test and a host of other scandals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He signed for Napoli from Barcelona in 1984, the Italian team breaking the world transfer record to take him away from the Catalan giants to what was then considered the best, toughest league in the world.

His impact was such that Napoli’s number 10 jersey was retired, while murals of him dot Naples.

On Wednesday, Barcelona posted a mocked-up image on their social media channels of Pique delivering a number 10 Barca jersey to the most famous mural of all, in Naples’ historic Spanish quarter.

Maradona had a rocky time at Barca, frequently rowing with club hierarchy, and his final game came just two injury-hit years after arriving from Boca Juniors, in a Copa del Rey final more famous for Maradona’s role in a mass brawl than for Barca’s 1-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

– Maradona ‘honour’ –

Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne, who has a Maradona tattoo, should be fit to face Barcelona © AFP / Alberto PIZZOLI

Barca coach Xavi said that it would be special to play at a stadium named after Maradona, who will be honoured by fans chanting his name in the 10th minute of the match.

However Xavi slipped in that he thought Lionel Messi is better, an opinion not shared by many Argentines because of the way Maradona dragged his national team to triumph at the 1986 World Cup.

“It gives us extra motivation… Despite the passing years he’s a player who continues to amaze fans. If Messi hadn’t come along he would still be the best player of all time,” said Xavi.

“He was exactly that during his time and he defined an age. It’s an honour to play here.”

Barca come into the game after an impressive 4-1 win at Valencia which moved them back into the top four in La Liga, and Xavi said that Napoli would provide the sort of test they would undergo next season if they qualify for the Champions League.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“They’re a tough team. It will be difficult because they’re a physical team,” said Xavi.

“It’s Europe. It will be difficult. Napoli are a Champions league level team.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved