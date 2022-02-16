Indiza headlines Kenyan charge for Magical Kenya Open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – After being crowned the 2022 Safari Tour Champion, veteran Dismas Indiza believes Kenyans are better prepared for the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship slated for Muthaiga Golf Club from March 3-6.

Speaking after the conclusion of the 2021/22 Safari Tour Season Four at Muthaiga Golf Club, Indiza said the big field of regional pros in the Tour has not only injected quality to the series but enabled Kenyans to up their game well in time.

“We’ve done our work, so there’s no excuse about not being prepared or not, and the one thing we are mastering by the day is that we’ve learned to play under pressure on Tour. I wish to thank organizers of Safari Tour for creating an enabling environment for us to play competitive golf,” the long hitting Mumias pro said. Erick Ooko in action on the opening round of the 2021 Magical Kenya Open. He finished the round with a 2-under par 69 score. (Photo: Caleb Oketch/IMG Kenya)

Indiza will represent Team Kenya alongside Simon Ngige of Thika Sports Club, Eric Ooko of Golf Park, Muthaiga’s Greg Snow, Great Rift’s Jastas Madoya, Samuel Njoroge of Railways, David Wakhu of Golf Park and Sigona pro Mohit Mediratta.

Robinson Chinhoi of Zimbabwe and Paul Chidale of Malawi are the two players who will represent the region from Safari Tour.

Chinhoi racked up his fourth win of Safari Tour Season Four at Muthaiga with an impressive 15 over par 269.

The Kenya team was announced by Magical Kenya Open Tournament Director Patrick Obath who lauded the players for the good scores in the last two events.

Obath said more Kenyans may land slots in the event should some of the DP World Tour pros fail to honor their invitations.

“We have identified some players in the Safari Tour who have given a good account of themselves. So, it’s a wait and see situation. We will look at the list of invited and I think two or three players might land slots in the event. They might be Kenyans and even regional players,” Obath explained.

This year’s Magical Kenya Open will count towards the DP World Tour (previously European Tour).

A total of 156 players including six Kenyan amateurs will take part in the event organized by Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL).

Obath also announced the amateur team which has among others Adel Balala from Mombasa, John Lejirma and Muthaiga’s Taimur Malik.

KENYA OPEN TEAM

Professionals

1.Dismas Indiza

2. Simon Ngige

3. Eric Ooko

4. Greg Snow

5. Jastas Madoya

6. Samuel Njoroge

7. David Wakhu

8. Mohit Mediratta

Amateurs

1. Adel Balala

2. John Lejirma

3. Michael Karanga

4. Dennis Maara

5. Taimur Malik

6. Njoroge Kibugu

Regional Team

1.Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)

2. Paul Chidale (Malawi)