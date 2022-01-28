FKF Caretaker Committee warns clubs against pitch invasion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee has advised clubs to warn their fans against invading the pitch before, during, and after matches.

This follows concerns raised by the management of the Nyayo National Stadium of fans invading the pitch after league ties.

“Kindly note that pitch invasions by fans, for any reasons other than crowd safety, contravene Rule 9.1.2.12.1 of the Rules and Regulations of Kenyan Football (2019) and, Article 16 Clause 2 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (2019),” the FKF Caretaker Committee memo to all league clubs notes.

The statement adds: “These rules also emphasize clubs’ responsibility in controlling their own fans and, other sections of the referenced rulebooks provide clear guidelines on the home team’s responsibility to make adequate security arrangements during matches.”

“Failure by a club to adhere to these conditions will invite dire consequences not limited to empty stadium bans, a ban from hosting matches at a particular venue (s), and monetary fines.”

-Ambulances: FKF Caretaker Committee sets minimum requirements-

FKF Caretaker Committee has reminded clubs of the minimum requirements for ambulances during league matches.

On January 8, a league match between Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka could not be played after the clubs differed regarding equipment in the ambulance. The matter has since been referred to the FKF Caretaker Committee.

Following the FKF Caretaker Medical Committee meeting, clubs were reminded of the minimum requirements for the ambulances.

In a memo sent to clubs on Friday, the FKF Caretaker Committee said all Football Clubs must provide ambulances that “have Advance Life Support equipment with Basic Life Support as the acceptable minimum.”

A standby ambulance service should also be in place, the memo reads.

“A minimum of 8 trained and qualified para medics in medical emergencies management. The ambulance personnel should also be fully vaccinated against COVID 19 and must possess a COVID – 19 vaccination certificate.”

“Apart from these, the ambulance must have a good communication system.

The memo to the clubs also requires that COVID – 19 PCR Tests for the ambulance staff must be availed as advised by the Ministry of Health, CAF and FIFA.

-At a glance-

Minimum requirements for ambulance

1.The ambulances to have Advance Life Support equipment with Basic Life Support being the acceptable minimum.

2.A stand by ambulance service to be in place.

3.A minimum of 8 trained and qualified para medics in medical emergencies management.

4.The ambulance personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID 19 and must possess a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

5.The ambulance must have a good communication system.

6.COVID-19 PCR Tests for the ambulance staff must be availed as advised by the Ministry of Health, CAF and FIFA.