Chelsea's women completed a treble for the 2020/21 season after lifting the FA Cup

Football

Chelsea women lift FA Cup to complete treble

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 5 – Chelsea’s women completed a treble of domestic trophies from the 2020/21 season as Sam Kerr scored twice to beat Arsenal 3-0 in front of more than 40,000 fans at Wembley.

Fran Kirby gave the Blues a third-minute lead and Chelsea dominated throughout, squandering a number of chances before Kerr struck twice in the second half.

The victory completes the treble for Emma Hayes’ side, having won last season’s Women’s Super League (WSL) title and the League Cup, as well as reaching the Champions League final for the first time.

“To think we are treble winners, it is an amazing achievement,” said Hayes. “You can’t ask any more from the players and I am extremely proud of them, the staff and the club.

“We have built this team over a long period of time and I think today we showed why we are champions.”

Arsenal lead Chelsea by a point at the top of the WSL this season after beating them at the Emirates on the opening weekend of the season.

But the Gunners were always chasing the game from the moment Kerr played in Kirby to fire low past Manuela Zinsberger from the edge of the penalty area.

Kerr doubled Chelsea’s advantage with a ruthless finish just before the hour mark and rounded off the scoring in style with a dinked finish over the advancing Zinsberger.

“We kind of went in as underdogs so we had a point to prove and we are buzzing,” said Australian international Kerr.

“I’m paid to score goals but our defence was amazing and it was a team effort – I can’t wait to party!”

