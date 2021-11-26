Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Suspended Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa. The reasons for his Friday arrest were not immediately clear.

Features

Besieged Kenyan football chief re-arrested

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – Kenyan police on Friday re-arrested the country’s embattled football chief, only a day after the state dropped a corruption case against him.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa is being held at police headquarters outside the capital Nairobi, the federation’s secretary general Barry Otieno told reporters.

The reasons for his latest arrest were not immediately clear.

Mwendwa was first detained on November 12 after the government disbanded the FKF and set up a caretaker committee to run football over alleged financial impropriety during his tenure.

But a court on Thursday declared the case against Mwendwa closed after the state failed to provide any evidence against him.

The prosecution however said it planned to continue with its investigations into the finances of the football body.

Mwendwa, who has been head of the FKF since 2016 and is also owner of the top-flight league club Kariobangi Sharks, has denied any wrongdoing.

The 42-year-old on Thursday unsuccessfully sought a court order to bar the caretaker committee from running the federation’s affairs for an interim period of six months.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He had also sought to stop the government from pressing any future charges against him and his FKF colleagues on the basis of its investigation into the body’s finances.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved