KCB Bank to give fans ultimate chopper experience in WRC Safari Rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 10 – Lucky rally fans will have an opportunity to ride on a helicopter during the WRC Safari Rally to take place in Kenya from June 24-27 around the scenic lakeside region of Naivasha and Elementaita.

This is thanks to KCB Bank Kenya who unveiled a chopper that will see over 36 lucky fans get an aerial view over the Longonot, Soysambu farm and hells gate, according to KCB Group Acting Marketing, Communication and Citizenship Director Wanyi Mwaura.

“We are looking at giving rally fans a very different viewing experience. Our fans have stuck with us over the past 19 years when WRC was absent, we want to return the favour by allowing them to experience the thrill of watching the race from the sky,” Wanyi said.

As the Official Financial Partner in the championship, KCB Bank Kenya committed KShs.100 million in sponsorship towards the 2021 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally Kenya. WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi (L) with Wanyi Mwaura of KCB Bank Kenya

The deal cements the Bank’s footprint in supporting sports which cuts across various disciplines—motorsports, golf, athletics, chess, rugby, volleyball, and football.

“Our sponsorship has sustained motorsports in Kenya over the years, we want to give our pumped-up fans a lively experience. You can see the race track a lot better and it’s good looking down on it all, rather than looking straight at it,” she added.

The bank has an online activation rewarding fans to join KCB spectator stage during the rally while similar draws will be run during the event at the spectator stages.

Over the past 18 years, KCB has invested over KShs.1.2 billion towards supporting motorsports, largely rallies and autocross circuits, through Kenya Motorsports Federation (KMSF).

WRC is one of the oldest and leading global motorsport competitions and is governed by Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, (FIA). The championship returns to Kenya in 2020, after a nearly two-decade hiatus. The 2020 competition was put off after the Covid-19 pandemic struck.