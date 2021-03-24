Kenya Breweries commits to continue supporting sporting events

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Tuesday, Mar 23 – Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has committed to continue supporting sporting events in the country as a means of connecting with its customers and the community.

Speaking at the Karen Country Club on the side-lines of the just-concluded 2021 Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker, KBL Managing Director John Musunga said that the company has a long history of supporting sports in the country to promote the country as a sporting destination and connecting with the company’s consumers.

“Sports is really about the community, and it is one of the best ways to connect with our customers. Kenya Breweries has supported sports in many ways. We are a lead sponsor in rugby today, and we support Tusker FC, which is leading in the league today, and also the Magical Kenya Open, which we have a long-standing relationship with, to promote Kenya as a destination of sport and to connect with our customers and consumers,” he said.

He added that KBL continued to support league leaders, Tusker FC, and its players throughout the COVID-19 period as a way of mitigating the effects of the pandemic.

“It’s been a very tough time for the country and everyone, and one of the things we did as a company is to ensure that all our sportsmen and team members are taken care of throughout the COVID-19 period. The team and players maintained their benefits and allowances throughout the period,” noted Musunga.

Also, KBL is this year’s presenting sponsor for the Magical Kenya Open after sponsoring the event to the tune of Sh43mn.

Also, the company is the Official Alcoholic Beverage Sponsor for the Kenya Savannah Classic, which tees off today, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, to Friday, March 26, 2021, at the same venue.

Through the sponsorship, KBL is supporting local and regional golfers at the tournaments to meet their needs as they strive to adhere to the strict European Tour COVID-19 protocols.

This support will be catering to their needs while they are restricted in the health and safety bubble across both events.

On rugby, the MD expressed the company’s commitment to continue supporting rugby teams and events in the country, aiming to leverage Kenya’s good standing on the sport globally to connect with its consumers.

“Looking at our Sevens team, we have a fantastic opportunity for the business and our brands to connect with the fans through the team, which is doing very well on the global platforms. While we are still evaluating and assessing what we will do, we confirm that we will be in rugby in a big way post-covid,” he added.

He further noted that integrity and credibility as some of the values that KBL looks at when deciding to enter into a partnership with sporting organizations.

“Integrity and credibility are the foremost things we look at as an organization. We want to have someone who is credible and has a high level of integrity and who can connect with our consumers.”