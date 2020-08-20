Liverpool to kick off title defense against Leeds, Arsenal face Fulham

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONODN, United Kingdom, Aug 20 – English Premier League champions Liverpool will face newly-promoted Leeds United on the opening weekend of the 2020/21 season but both Manchester City and Manchester United will sit out the first round of fixtures.

It’s a mouth-watering start to life back in the top flight for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, with their trip to Anfield on Saturday September 12, while fellow Premier League new boys Fulham host Arsenal in an opening weekend London derby and West Brom take on Leicester City at the Hawthorns.

However, Manchester City v Aston Villa and Burnley v Manchester United have been postponed to allow City and United extra time to recover from their recent European campaigns, which finished last weekend, just four weeks before the 2020/21 Premier League season begins.

Instead, Manchester City’s first game will be at Wolves on September 19, while Manchester United play Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on that same weekend.

There are also delays for Chelsea, who travel to Brighton, and Wolves, who begin with a trip to Sheffield United, because of their European involvement, which ended around a week earlier than the Manchester clubs. Those fixtures will take place on Monday September 14.

Elsewhere on the opening weekend, Crystal Palace take on Southampton at Selhurst Park, Tottenham host Everton and West Ham face Newcastle at the London Stadium.

Premier League 2020/21 – opening weekend fixtures

Palace v Southampton – Sept 12 Fulham v Arsenal – Sept 12 Liverpool v Leeds – Sept 12 Tottenham v Everton – Sept 12 West Brom v Leicester City – Sept 12 West Ham v Newcastle – Sept 12 Brighton v Chelsea – Sept 14 Sheff Utd v Wolves – Sept 14 Burnley v Man Utd – Postponed Man City v Aston Villa – Postponed

-Courtesy Sky Sports