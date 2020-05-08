Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Guangzhou Evergrande's Brazilian midfielder Paulinho is among the players currently unable to enter China

coronavirus

Chinese Super League could kick off without foreign stars

Published

SHANGHAI, China, May 8The coronavirus-delayed Chinese Super League could kick off next month but without some leading foreign stars including Paulinho and Marko Arnautovic, the country’s football president has warned.

The CSL became one of the first sporting victims of the pandemic in January when its February 22 start date was indefinitely postponed.

It could now begin in late June but might have to do so with numerous foreign coaches and players missing because of temporary restrictions on entering the country, Chinese Football Association president Chen Xuyuan said.

“This is truly a dilemma because as we know, one third of the foreign players and even some coaches haven’t come back yet,” Chen told state broadcaster CCTV.

“Frankly speaking we will take this into consideration when starting games but we won’t wait for them all to get back before we kick off or else it will be unfair to other clubs.

“As long as we’re fully prepared in terms of epidemic prevention and control, we’ll actively start.”

Having proclaimed it has coronavirus infections under control, China in late March indefinitely barred overseas visitors, even those with valid visas or work permits, in an effort to stem imported cases.

Fabio Cannavaro’s defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande and runners-up Beijing Guoan would be among the clubs badly impacted if foreigners are not allowed into the country by the time the CSL gets under way.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Italian World Cup-winning captain, now coach of Evergrande, has returned to China but former Barcelona star Paulinho and fellow Brazilian Anderson Talisca are locked out the country.

Guoan are without their French coach Bruno Genesio, Brazilian international Renato Augusto and striker Cedric Bakambu, while former West Ham United forward Arnautovic has been unable to return to Shanghai SIPG.

SIPG however managed to get Brazilians Hulk and Oscar back before the bar on foreigners kicked in.

Once it is deemed safe to start, matches will be played behind closed doors initially with fans returning to stadiums in phases, Chen said, while the CSL format will likely be tweaked to squeeze games into a shorter timeframe.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Athletics

Another Kenyan suspended by AIU for doping violation

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Less than a month after 2017 London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru was handed a suspension by the Athletics Integrity...

7 days ago

Features

Home-sick Were hanging on in Greece lockdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Harambee Stars winger Paul Were is thankful that he can at least keep in touch with family and friends...

7 days ago

English Premiership

Mbappe hints he wants PSG stay despite Liverpool appeal

PARIS, France, May 1 – Despite previously heaping praise on Liverpool, Kylian Mbappe has now hinted that he actually wants to stay at Paris...

7 days ago

coronavirus

Tennis Kenya support needy families in virus shutdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Tennis Kenya (TK) has launched a campaign dubbed “Stay at Love” to support needy tennis families who have been...

7 days ago