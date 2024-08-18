Tottenham accept Leicester bid for midfielder Skipp

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18 – Tottenham have accepted a bid from newly promoted Leicester for midfielder Oliver Skipp.

The fee for the 23-year-old, who came through the academy at Spurs, is in excess of £20m.

Skipp is expected to undergo a medical on Monday, before the two clubs meet in their opening Premier League match.

The England Under-21 international made his Tottenham first-team debut in October 2018 and has gone on to make 77 Premier League appearances, including 21 last season.

Skipp will link up with former Spurs team-mate Harry Winks and would become the Foxes’ fifth summer signing after returning to the top flight.