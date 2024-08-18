Star man Salah makes Arne’s start at Liverpool tick - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mo Salah is joined by teammates in celebrating his goal against Ipswich. PGHOTO/LFC/X

English Premiership

Star man Salah makes Arne’s start at Liverpool tick

Published

IPSWICH, United Kingdom, Aug 18 – Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah scored the goals as Arne Slot’s reign as Liverpool head coach began with a hard-fought victory over newly promoted Ipswich Town at a boisterous Portman Road.

Portuguese forward Jota finished off a flowing Liverpool move involving Salah and the impressive Trent Alexander-Arnold shortly after the hour mark, side-footing the Egyptian’s low cross past Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton.

And it was 2-0 just five minutes later, Salah scoring from Dominik Szoboszlai’s pass for his ninth opening-day goal – a Premier League record.

Playing their first top-flight game in 22 years, Ipswich were more than a match for Slot’s team in the first half and went closest to opening the scoring before half-time, first through Jacob Greaves’ downward header and then Omari Hutchinson’s low drive.

But Liverpool were much improved after the restart and should have taken the lead when Jota nodded Alexander-Arnold’s inch-perfect cross narrowly wide of the far post early in the second half.

The 27-year-old made amends for that miss moments later, before Salah put the seal on a narrow win and condemned Ipswich to their first home defeat in nearly 12 months.

Enormous shoes to fill for Slot

Former Feyenoord boss Slot has enormous shoes to fill at Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp’s excellent nine-year spell in charge, but Saturday’s win – coming off the back of a strong pre-season – will raise hopes of a successful first season under the Dutchman.

The Reds took a while to get going, however, with Alexander-Arnold’s curling effort shortly before the break the closest they came to troubling Walton in the first half.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Alexander-Arnold’s strike was one of just three first-half attempts by Slot’s team, equalling their lowest tally from the 2023-24 campaign. None were on target.

But the visitors began the second period with far greater urgency and Salah had a goal-bound effort blocked by Greaves, before Luis Diaz blazed over after cutting on to his right foot from the left flank.

Ipswich were suddenly struggling to get out of their own half and were given a let-off when Jota headed wide, but Liverpool’s pressure finally told when the forward converted Salah’s pass.

The Egyptian went from provider to goalscorer not long afterwards, his close-range finish meaning he has scored in all but one of Liverpool’s opening-day fixtures since signing for the club.

Kieran McKenna has turned Portman Road into a fortress during his time in charge, with Saturday’s reverse only their second defeat in their past 40 home league games.

Plenty of promise for the Tractor Boys

The Tractor Boys, who fielded seven players who started their final League One home game in 2022-23, showed plenty of promise in the early stages as Greaves and Hutchinson both tested Alisson.

However, they were perhaps fortunate to end the first half with a full complement of players after Wes Burns – already on a yellow card for an earlier challenge – appeared to bat the ball away with his arm in a coming-together with Jota.

McKenna will have been delighted with his team’s display before the break, but the hosts were no match for their opponents after the restart as they struggled to repel wave after wave of Liverpool attacks.

Sammie Szmodics, who joined the club from Blackburn on Friday, came on for his Ipswich debut with 15 minutes remaining, but the Reds were already out of sight by that point.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kalvin Phillips, meanwhile, was an unused substitute after completing a season-long loan move from champions Manchester City – Ipswich’s opponents next weekend.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved