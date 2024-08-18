Ex-Man Utd player Gomes ‘all good’ after head injury

0 SHARES Share Tweet

REIMS, France, August 18 – Lille midfielder Angel Gomes says he is “back home” and “all good” after he suffered a serious head injury during Saturday’s Ligue 1 match with Reims.

The London-born 23-year-old was taken to hospital after colliding with Reims defender Amadou Kone, who was subsequently sent off for the challenge.

There was a delay of 34 minutes as Gomes, who came through the Manchester United academy, received treatment on the pitch.

His club later said he was conscious and on Sunday, Gomes added:, external “I’m being looked after and I’m feeling good.

“It was a crazy collision. These things happen but the most important thing is that I’m OK.”

Gomes also thanked all the medical staff who treated him and both sets of supporters.

Home and away fans sang Gomes’ name as he was attended to at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims.

“The support has been overwhelming,” Gomes added. “PS, remind me not to jump for no more headers!”

Lille beat Reims 2-0 in the season-opening game.