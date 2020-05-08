Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Say what? The Milwaukee Bucks say an investigation is underway after the social media accounts of NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo were hacked

Basketball

Bucks star Antetokounmpo’s Twitter account hacked

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, May 7NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo was playing defense Thursday after a hacker accessed his electronic accounts and posted a stream of obscene tweets.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo’s social media accounts were hacked this afternoon and have been taken down,” the Milwaukee Bucks said in a statement posted on their own club Twitter feed. “An investigation is underway.”

But the tweets that had appeared had already caused consternation — for Bucks fans the worst might have been one of the most innocuous: “I’m going to the Warriors.”

Most of the tweets were obscene or racist digs at teammates or rivals from opposing clubs.

One derided late NBA great Kobe Bryant — an idol of the “Greek Freak” and certainly not someone likely to be targeted by Antetokounmpo — who had led the Bucks to the NBA’s best record when the season was indefinitely shut down in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Even before the hack was confirmed, Antetokounmpo’s brother Kostas, who is on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and their G-League team, jumped in to help his more famous sibling, replying to every objectionable tweet “someone hacked this account” and Giannis “didn’t post this.”

On his own Twitter account, Kostas Antetokounmpo said the damage wasn’t limited to Giannis’s social media accounts.

“Giannis’ twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked!” Kostas tweeted. “He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Giannis’ longtime girlfriend Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger, who had the couple’s first child in February, posted the same message.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Athletics

Another Kenyan suspended by AIU for doping violation

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Less than a month after 2017 London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru was handed a suspension by the Athletics Integrity...

7 days ago

Features

Home-sick Were hanging on in Greece lockdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Harambee Stars winger Paul Were is thankful that he can at least keep in touch with family and friends...

7 days ago

English Premiership

Mbappe hints he wants PSG stay despite Liverpool appeal

PARIS, France, May 1 – Despite previously heaping praise on Liverpool, Kylian Mbappe has now hinted that he actually wants to stay at Paris...

7 days ago

coronavirus

Tennis Kenya support needy families in virus shutdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Tennis Kenya (TK) has launched a campaign dubbed “Stay at Love” to support needy tennis families who have been...

7 days ago