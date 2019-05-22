Guardiola linked with shock Juventus switch

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22 – Pep Guardiola could be poised to make a shock switch to Serie A in the off-season, with reports in Italy claiming the Manchester City manager has agreed a four-year deal with Juventus.

Guardiola has just clinched back-to-back Premier League titles with Manchester City along with an historic treble, but that is not stopping reports suggesting he is now ready to jump ship and join the Italian champions.

Juve are on the look-out for a new coach following the surprise decision to part company with Max Allegri last week, and it would appear that Guardiola is the man they want to replace him.

The Old Lady are desperate to win the Champions League, something they have not done since 1996, and have identified Guardiola and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as the two coaches who could help produce the goods.

Klopp is not interested, but reports in Italy say Guardiola is, and have gone as far as suggesting a four-year deal is in place.

Guardiola is known for not hanging around at a club for too long as he has shown at Bayern Munich and Barcelona, and these latest reports will be a huge worry for City fans.