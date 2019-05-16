Bandari sip Tusker, stagger to second in KPL

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Gor Mahia will have to wait a little bit longer to confirm their status as 2018/2019 Kenyan Premier League champions after Bandari FC beat Tusker 3-1 in Mombasa on Thursday to move to second spot in the standings and within eight points of the leaders.

With four rounds of matches left, Gor need two wins to confirm themselves as league champions while Bandari still stand a mathematical chance of dislodging K’Ogalo if they can win all their remaining matches and Gor lose.

Though their coach Bernard Mwalala declared it would be impossible to challenge Gor for the crown, the dockers have kept their momentum running, showing sheer hunger to wait for any eventuality.

Against Tusker, they showed resilience, coming from behind to win the tie and move two points clear of Sofapaka at second spot.

Eugene Asike had given the brewers a 22nd minute lead but Bandari levelled 10 minutes later through Shabaan Kenga before Yema Mwama and substitute Benjamin Mosha scored one a piece in the second half to give the home side the vital three points.

The brewers broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Asike, bearing the captain’s armband, nudged his team ahead after being fastest to react to a rebound when keeper Faruk Shikhalo, facing his former employers spilled a header from David Naftali.

But it took the hosts just 10 minutes to get back on level terms when Kenga headed the ball past Emery Mvuyekure when William Wadri picked up a rebounded shot from Hassan.

The dockers doubled their lead just a minute into the second half when keeper Mvuyekure slipped as he tried to control a back pass and a rushing Mwama pounced before slotting the ball home.

Mosha then put the icing on the cake on the stroke of full time when he made the most of yet another Mvuyekure error, rushing in to tap the ball home after the Rwandese keeper had spilled another short from Abdallah.