Kabuu slapped with two-year ban over doping

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – The IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal has slapped Kenyan marathoner Lucy Kabuu with a two-year ban over a doping violation after she tested positive for Morphine, which is classified as a prohibited substance.

The ban will take effect dating back to August 1, 2018 and is expected to expire on July 31, 2020.

In its 22-page ruling delivered on Monday evening, the tribunal has further directed that all awards, prize and appearance fees as well as titles she won in the period from when her sample was taken should be forfeited.

“The Tribunal is comfortably satisfied that the Athlete has committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violations under Article 2.1 ADR and Article 2.2 ADR based on the presence of morphine greater than the DL and with a ratio of total morphine to total codeine higher than 2.0 and a concentration of total codeine not higher than 5μg/mL in a Sample collected on 8 April 2018,” the ruling, published on the Athletics Integrity Unit website stated.

-Kipyegon Bett also banned

Kabuu’s ban follows just a few months after World Junior 800m champion Kipyegon Bett was slapped with a four-year ban over the use of EPO.

The 34-year old is a double Commonwealth Games medalist having won gold in the 10,000m race at the 2006 games in Melbourne Australia and silver in the 5,000m.

Kabuu underwent an in-competition test on April 8, 2018 after the Milan Marathon and tests on the urine sample returned a positive result for Morphine which is classed as a banned substance in competition by the IAAF.

According to the statement, the Sample was analysed by the WADA-accredited laboratory in Rome, Italy and revealed the presence of morphine greater than WADA’s specified Decision Limit.

In her defense, Kabuu put in several theories, saying she did not know when she took the substance, but in its findings, the Integrity United dismissed all her claims as most had no proof.

-Root canal medication

Kabuu stated that she had been given medication during an in-patient visit at Nairobi Hospital in 2015 and she also was prescribed with some medication after undergoing a root canal procedure.

However, analysis by the AIU on all the medication she took found no traces of Morphine.

Kabuu also advanced three more claims;

-That her roommate spiked her Lucozade drink, which was kept in her hotelroom and left unattended whilst she went to church;

-That her “running mate” Vivian [Jerono Kiplagat] was experiencing a cold and her management swapped an Adverse Analytical Finding for Ms. Kiplagat and attributed it to the Athlete instead;

-That the Athlete mistakenly drank from her competitor Sheila Chepkech’s water bottle between 10km and 30km of the Milan Marathon.

In it’s ruling, the Disciplinary Tribunal stated;

-No facts asserted

“We should refer specifically to the hypothesis concerning Ms Chepkech’s water bottle, which was the principal matter to which the Athlete’s evidence related. In the Tribunal’s view, no facts were asserted, much less proven on a balance of probabilities, which would link the episode (assuming Ms Chepkech’s water bottle was mistakenly drunk) to the presence of morphine in the Athlete’s system.”

“The Athlete failed to provide the Tribunal with the actual evidence in support of her statements and rather referred to the speculative allegations which cannot be followed by the Tribunal. Indeed, the Tribunal notes that neither Ms Chepkech’s contemporaneous Doping Control Form, nor the results of her doping control test, which the Tribunal requested and received from the IAAF, indicate the presence of any prohibited substance in Ms Chekpech’s system,” the statement further stated.

Kabuu also stated that she had been prescribed with some medication to treat Pneumonia.

The 34-year old had requested an oral hearing with the Disciplinary Tribunal which took on December 20, 2018.

Kabuu is free to appeal the decision