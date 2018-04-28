Mean Machine back in the Kenya Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Leading 11-0 at the interval, Mean Machine defeated Western Bulls 18-0 to reach the KRU Championship final but more importantly secure promotion to the Kenya Cup after a year’s hiatus.

The students scored an early try and penalty and withstood Bulls pressure and indecision which saw the visitors miss a straightforward penalty before spilling the ball on the Machine try line.

Machine would a penalty on the stroke of half time before landing a converted try after the break to go 18-0 up, a lead they held to the end.

-By Kenya Rugby Union Website–