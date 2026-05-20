Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

AGRICULTURE

Kagwe announces crackdown on milk hawking as govt unveils sweeping diary reforms

Kagwe said the reforms are aimed at transforming Kenya into a globally competitive dairy powerhouse while protecting farmers from unstable milk prices while creating jobs.

Published


NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – The government has intensified its crackdown on milk hawking across the country, with Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe warning that the sale of unregulated raw milk poses a serious public health risk and continues to undermine Kenya’s dairy industry.

Speaking during the flagging off of 25 bulk milk coolers at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, CS Kagwe said the government is now focused on improving milk quality, traceability and farmer earnings by strengthening organized dairy collection systems and reducing reliance on informal brokers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He noted that millions of Kenyans consume milk that cannot be traced or tested, exposing families especially children to health risks, while denying farmers opportunities to benefit from value-added dairy products such as yogurt, cheese and milk powder.

“As part of the reforms, the Ministry is distributing 230 milk coolers worth KSh1.4B countrywide to reduce spoilage, stabilize prices and support dairy cooperatives,” Kagwe announced

The government is also rolling out subsidized sexed semen programmes, improving dairy genetics and promoting local production of animal feed to lower farming costs.

Kagwe said the reforms are aimed at transforming Kenya into a globally competitive dairy powerhouse while protecting farmers from unstable milk prices while creating jobs.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Orengo protests abrupt withdrawal of security officers

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Orengo said his entire personal security detail and officers assigned to his Nairobi residence were withdrawn on the...

45 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Rachel Ruto Highlights Need for Greater Autism Support in Kenya

The Asyl Miras Center provides equal access to intervention services for families regardless of their region or income level. More than 300 educators and...

55 minutes ago

Kenya

Kenya securitises smallholder farm loans in bid to unlock institutional finance

Sucharita Mukherjee, co-founder and chief executive of Kaleidofin, said the broader objective is to build “scalable market infrastructure” capable of directing institutional capital toward...

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto, Tokayev pledge stronger Kenya-Kazakhstan trade ties

To anchor the relationship with Kazakhstan, he announced that Kenya would open a consular-general office in Astana, and progress it to a full-fledged embassy...

2 hours ago

FUEL PRICES

Kindiki urges restraint as country recovers from transport strike turmoil

"We must strike that balance. The taxes that you pay are for water, roads and electricity projects and more is on the way. Even...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Parliament Begins Review of Ndindi Nyoro’s Proposal to Cut Fuel Prices

In a letter dated May 19, 2026, the Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly confirmed receipt of Nyoro’s proposals and indicated that...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Kuria Says He Will Back Gachagua if He Makes 2027 Ballot

The former deputy president has repeatedly maintained that he remains in the 2027 presidential race and has intensified political mobilisation efforts through the Democracy...

3 hours ago

FUEL PRICES

MAK rejects diesel deal accuses transport leaders of sabotaging nationwide fuel protests

"While the strike had been organised to address a cumulative fuel increase of up to KSh 76 per litre, affecting Diesel, Super Petrol and...

4 hours ago