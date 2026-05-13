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Orphaned Student in Nyaribari Chache Gets New Hope as Okeng’o Nyambane Fulfills Burial Pledge

Okeng’o stood out after paying the student’s school fees for the entire academic year and providing shopping supplies for her needs.

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KISII, Kenya, May 13 — A family in Birongo Ward, Nyaribari Chache, has expressed gratitude to parliamentary aspirant Okeng’o Nyambane after he fulfilled a promise to support the education of an orphaned child following the burial of her father last week.

Speaking at their Nyang’eni home after the burial of Justine Nyang’au, family members said many leaders often make emotional pledges during funerals but fail to honor them once the ceremonies end. They noted that Okeng’o stood apart after paying the student’s school fees for the entire academic year and providing shopping supplies for her needs.

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Divinah Moraa said the assistance restored hope to the family at a difficult moment after losing her husband, who had been the sole breadwinner.

She explained that after her husband’s death, she feared her children would be forced to drop out of school due to financial challenges before Okeng’o intervened and took responsibility for the child’s education.

Neighbors and residents described the aspiring lawmaker as a compassionate leader who values humanity and keeps his promises.

“His actions have inspired hope among vulnerable families in Birongo Ward and the entire Nyaribari Chache,” a resident said.

Villagers praised Okeng’o for demonstrating genuine commitment to the community instead of making promises for political convenience.

Speaking after supporting the family, Okeng’o said leadership should focus on transforming lives and standing with people during difficult times.

“I will continue supporting needy children and vulnerable families beyond political seasons. Education remains one of the most powerful tools for empowering the Kisii community and fighting poverty,” he said.

In the Kisii community, funeral gatherings have increasingly become political platforms where elected leaders and aspirants seek public support through pledges of assistance to grieving families.

During such emotional moments, politicians often promise to educate orphaned children, build homes or provide financial support. While such pledges are usually welcomed with hope and applause from mourners, many families say only a few leaders follow through on their commitments.

Residents said Okeng’o is among the leaders who have consistently honored their promises and continued supporting vulnerable families in the region.

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